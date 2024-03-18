The Mind Trust: ‘Indy Summer Learning Labs’ hiring

Indy Summer Learning Labs (ISLL) is not just a program—it’s a collaborative initiative driven by The Mind Trust, schools, and community-based organizations dedicated to empowering students across Indianapolis.

With a mission to enhance academic achievement through engaging summer instruction and enrichment activities, ISLL has become an opportunity for students yearning to learn and grow outside the traditional school year.

Now entering its fourth year, ISLL is gearing up for another transformative summer experience, spanning from June 17 to July 19.

Across Marion County, more than 45 locations will open their doors to eager learners, providing a dynamic blend of education and enrichment to fuel academic progress and foster a love for learning.

The hallmark of ISLL lies in its comprehensive approach, offering a diverse range of instructional programs and enrichment activities tailored to meet the unique needs and interests of students.

From literacy and math instruction to STEM projects, arts and crafts, and outdoor exploration, there’s something for every learner to discover and enjoy.

But ISLL isn’t just about academics—it’s about building connections, fostering creativity, and nurturing personal growth.

Through hands-on experiences, collaborative projects, and meaningful interactions with peers and mentors, students develop essential skills and confidence that extend far beyond the classroom.

For educators passionate about making a difference in the lives of young learners, ISLL presents a unique opportunity to be part of something truly impactful.

The program is currently seeking dedicated educators to join their team, with hiring decisions being made by April 1 and ongoing on a rolling basis.

Educators interested in becoming part of this transformative initiative can apply by visiting indysummerlearninglabs.com/for-teachers.

ISLL teachers will be provided with training, curriculum materials, lesson plans, and other supports to ensure they can deliver a high-quality experience for the students they serve this summer.

Compensation is competitive. ISLL teachers can earn up to $10,000 for 1 week of training and 5 weeks of program instruction. ISLL Classroom Assistants will each $25 per hour.

All instructional staff have an estimated time commitment of about 25 per week, or about 5 hours per day. All instructional staff will have paid holidays of June 19th (Juneteenth), July 4, and July 5.

As the application process opens and excitement builds for another summer of learning and discovery, ISLL invites students, educators, and community members alike to be part of this enriching experience.

Together, we can empower students to reach their full potential, unlock new opportunities, and pave the way for a brighter future.

For students eager to start a journey of growth and exploration, the application for ISLL is now open.

Visit indysummerlearninglabs.com to learn more and apply today.

Let’s make this summer a season of learning, inspiration, and endless possibilities.