The Mind Trust: Why charter schools matter

Parent voice matters! And this morning, Kateri Whitley, The Mind Trust Senior Director and Kimberly Graham, EmpowerED Families Director of Partnerships & Organizing joined us to talk about an upcoming conversation for parents by parents.

Together, EmpowerED Families and The Mind Trust are hosting a community conversation: Why Charter Schools Matter on Tuesday, December 12 at 6 p.m. at the Indianapolis Public Library – Central Branch. The event is free and open to the public with free garage parking. Light refreshments will also be available, plus there will be a student performance!

This community conversation discussion will feature a panel of parents with students enrolled in Indianapolis public schools. The panelists will speak on the issues and recommendations revealed in Parent Perspectives, a joint report from The Mind Trust and EmpowerED Families detailing insights from nearly 2,000 Marion County adults and parents in the aim to amplify Indianapolis parent voices, specifically those who make up a majority.

All are invited to come and listen to a panel of parents who will passionately share their personal stories about why they chose their schools and how parental perspectives can play a pivotal role in shaping the education system. This is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

Don’t miss out. Join them on Tuesday, December 12, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Central Library located at 40 E St. Clair. And enjoy the convenience of free garage parking and refreshments during the event.

Register in advance for this FREE event to secure your spot!