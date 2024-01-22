The Mind Trust’s Emerging Leaders Fellowship helps Indianapolis educators expand their impact

Educators play a huge role in shaping our youth, and The Mind Trust is helping educators take that to the next level with the Emerging Leaders Fellowship! Here is more information from The Mind Trust:

Today, Luke Lennon, The Mind Trust Senior Director of Leadership and School Development was joined by Avience Brown, Victory College Prep Assistant Principal of Instruction. Together, they highlighted The Mind Trust’s Emerging Leaders Fellowship, an initiative to support educators. The application for the Emerging Leaders Fellowship is open now until 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2024.

More about The Emerging Leaders Fellowship (click here to learn more).



The Emerging Leaders Fellowship is a three-year fellowship for educators who are eager to expand their impact on our city’s students.

Designed for emerging leaders to accelerate their development and impact.

Three-year cohort experience that is both community-focused and highly-personalized.

$30,000 stipend split across three years, contingent on remaining at your school.

National cohort trips to visit and learn from other high-performing professionals and innovative schools.

Leaders will also receive extensive expertise, coaching, and development from The Mind Trust’s team and development experts that is individualized to your role and professional trajectory.

Who is the Emerging Leaders Fellowship Designed for?

The Emerging Leaders Fellowship is designed for educators in Indianapolis education. People who hold roles like Director of Special Education, Assistant Principal, Multilingual Learners Coordinator, or Dean of Culture are likely a good fit for this fellowship opportunity.

To be eligible for the Fellowship, candidates must be working in an Indianapolis charter or innovation school and commit to staying at their school for three years while participating in the fellowship. Fellows receive a $30,000 stipend for program participation. This stipend is contingent upon a fellow remaining at their school throughout the fellowship.

The application for the Emerging Leaders Fellowship is open until 11:59pm on March 29, 2024. Visit their website to learn more. Visit to apply now here.