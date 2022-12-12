Life.Style.Live!

The National Bank of Indianapolis invests in local community, supports Toys for Tots

The National Bank of Indianapolis is deeply invested in the local community. Last year, they were able to collect more than 2,000 toys for Toys for Tots during the holidays, and now they’re back on the same mission.

Ann Merkel, senior vice president and Chief Market Development Officer, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss why the bank cares so much about giving back to the community, the importance of being locally owned and what exactly their bank has to offer to customers as a full-service bank.

About the National Bank of Indianapolis:

The National Bank of Indianapolis was founded in 1993 with the vision of providing an extremely high level of specialized service in a very personalized manner to professionals, executives, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Our dedication to superior service and extraordinary responsiveness must never be compromised. While other banks have focused on expansion across the country, we’ve focused on finding better ways to serve our clients in the greater Indianapolis area. This is why we are our city’s largest locally-owned national bank.

Coupled with this vision is a commitment to the basic tenets of sound banking principles:

Strong Capital Base

Safe, Profitable Growth

Highest Credit Quality standards

Dedicated, Highly Skilled Staff

Active Community Involvement

As a locally-owned national bank, the key to our success rests in the considerable talents, experience and integrity of our staff, as well as the involvement and support of our shareholders, directors and clients. Outstanding client service is a way of life for us. We strive to provide our clients with the kind of responsiveness rarely found anywhere else.

For more information on The National Bank of Indianapolis, click here and visit:

For more information on donating toys, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE NATIONAL BANK OF INDIANAPOLIS.