The Nature Conservatory: Reviving Northwestern Indiana’s Prairie Land

A restoration project in Northwest Indiana known as the Prairie Jewel is underway, the project is located at the Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands in Newton County, where efforts are being made to restore native prairie land and reintroduce bison to the area.

The Nature Conservancy, a global nonprofit and the largest conservation organization in the world, started the Kankakee Sands project in 1996. The area was chosen due to its historical significance, as Northwestern Indiana was once home to vast prairies covering about 15% of the state.

Initially, the project did not include bison, but after years of conservation efforts, the species has been reintroduced as a keystone species, helping to restore the natural balance of the ecosystem. Bison play a crucial role in maintaining the prairie, allowing other species, such as plants, butterflies, and amphibians, to thrive.

The project aims to restore the natural habitat and make it accessible to the public. The ongoing construction at Kankakee Sands is expected to be completed by November 2, in time for National Bison Day. The Nature Conservancy invites the public to visit and experience the restoration efforts firsthand.

The Kankakee Sands project is open to the public, and visitors are encouraged to check the Nature Conservancy’s website for more information and updates.

For more details on the restoration project and other conservation efforts, visit the Nature Conservancy’s website at nature.org.