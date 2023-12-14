The Nutcracker and more holiday favorites, as we go “On the Aisle”
On The Aisle: The Nutcracker
Tis the season! Check out this holiday must-see list from Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez:
Spirit of the Season
Indianapolis Men’s Chorus
Dec. 15-17
The Nutcracker
Indianapolis Ballet
Dec. 15-17
Eleanor & Friends
Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael
Dec. 22
Yuletide
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Through Dec. 23
Festival of Carols
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
Dec. 15 & 16
A Christmas Carol Comedy
The District Theatre
Through Dec. 23
