The Nutcracker and more holiday favorites, as we go “On the Aisle”

On The Aisle: The Nutcracker

by: Amber Hankins
Tis the season! Check out this holiday must-see list from Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez:

Spirit of the Season 

Indianapolis Men’s Chorus 

Dec. 15-17 

Indianapolismenschorus.org 

The Nutcracker 

Indianapolis Ballet 

Dec. 15-17 

Indyballet.org 

Eleanor & Friends 

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael 

Dec. 22 

Feinsteinshc.com 

Yuletide 

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 

Through Dec. 23 

Indianapolissymphony.org 

Festival of Carols 

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir 

Dec. 15 & 16 

Indychoir.org 

A Christmas Carol Comedy 

The District Theatre 

Through Dec. 23 

thedistricttheatre.org 

To learn more, visit https://tomalvarez.studio/.

