Life.Style.Live!

The Operators band performs ‘Leave the Light On,’ ‘For a Little While’ ahead of CD release show at Melody Inn

It didn’t take long for The Operators band to have us hooked by their sound!

They are an 8-piece ska band from Indianapolis. Formed in November of 2018, their influences include ska, reggae, dub, punk, and world music styles. With each member bringing a wealth of diverse musical experience, the result is a positive, upbeat musical experience that will have you dancing along.

They have recently released their first full-length album, “Leave the Light On,” available now on CD and limited Cassette copies (vinyl coming soon) and will be hosting their CD Release show this Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Melody Inn.

Today they performed “Leave the Light On” and “For a Little While.”

For more information visit:

Facebook.com/operatorska

Twitter.com/operators_band

Instagram.com/operatorstheband