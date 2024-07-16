The Peach Truck: Rolling since 2012

The Peach Truck is known for delivering the freshest, juiciest peaches straight from passionate growers to customers in just a few days.

It all began in 2010 when founders Stephen and Jessica Rose moved to Nashville and missed the high-quality peaches from Stephen’s hometown.

They decided to bring those peaches to Nashville, starting with a ’68 Jeep Gladiator filled with fresh, hand-picked peaches. The first truckload sold out immediately.

Bill Kafka, the Brand Spokesperson for The Peach Truck, shared how it all started and what makes their peaches special.

“They pick them at the absolute perfect time. We get them boxed, and shipped, in 24 hours. It’s a versatile peach,” Kafka explained.

The Peach Truck has grown into a national brand, delivering millions of pounds of peaches across the country through tours and home delivery.

“It’s a versatile fruit to use. It goes great with desserts, on the grill, in drinks, in salads, everything you could want. What better fruit to eat just by itself?” he continued.

They also offer a cookbook, and merchandise, and collaborate on various peach-related products.

One thing that has remained consistent throughout their journey is the quality of their peaches, which are always handpicked at peak ripeness.

For more information, visit The Peach Truck and follow @thepeachtruck on Instagram and TikTok.