The Performing Arts Conservatory Announces 2024-2025 Season

Robert Townsend, Co-Founder and Artistic Director, and Bridget Townsend, Co-Founder and Executive Director, of The Performing Arts Conservatory joined us to discuss the upcoming season.

The Performing Arts Conservatory is a distinguished performing arts organization. It provides an environment where students grow intellectually while focusing on their gifts and talents in music, dance, and drama. The conservatory also trains students to be future leaders.

The 2024-2025 season begins on August 4, 2024, for youth entering grades 6 through 12. The conservatory invites new students to join their performing arts family for the new season.

To learn more and to join, visit their website at www.tpacindy.org or scan the QR code.

Auditions for the new season are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, July 27, at 11:00 am

Sunday, July 28, at 2:00 pm

Tuesday, July 30, at 6:30 pm

All auditions will be held at 7160 Shadeland Station, Indianapolis, IN 46256.