The Phelps Connection: A showcase of Indy’s finest musicians

Valerie Phelps and Kenny Phelps lead a collaboration of Indianapolis’ top musicians in a dynamic musical project known as “The Phelps Connection.” This ensemble performs a blend of jazz, soul, and songwriter classics, delivering an inspirational and versatile musical experience.

Valerie Phelps, the lead vocalist, is renowned for her passionate performances and diverse musical style. She has been a featured singer at prominent events such as the Indy Jazz Festival, Indy Arts and Soul, Eskenazi Music Series, Carmel International Jazz Festival, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Indiana Black Expo, Indiana Fever games, and the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kenny Phelps, an entrepreneur and owner of Owl Music Group, is one of the most sought-after jazz drummers globally. He has performed with legends such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Melvin Rhyne, and Roy Meriwether, and has accompanied numerous gospel icons. Additionally, he is a featured percussionist for the American Pianist Association.

“The Phelps Connection” brings together these exceptional talents to perform a wide array of music that aims to entertain and inspire audiences. Valerie Phelps’s vocal versatility combined with Kenny Phelps’s drumming prowess ensures a memorable performance.

“The Phelps Connection is a collection of some of Indy’s finest musicians brought together to perform classic compositions of jazz, songwriter, and soul, rolled into an inspirational assortment of music,” said Valerie Phelps.

For music enthusiasts looking to experience the passion and skill of Indianapolis’ finest musicians, “The Phelps Connection” promises an unforgettable show.

