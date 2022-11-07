Life.Style.Live!

The Prewitt restaurant to open in former movie theater building, will feature live entertainment

by: Tierra Carpenter
Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre is turning into a restaurant as the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience that also features live entertainment and movies.

Chef Ricky Hatfield will serve as head chef and is in charge of designing the menu as the location is set to open soon at 121 W. Main St.

He joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of the Half Roasted Chicken and Ora King Salmon that you can find on the restaurant’s menu.

