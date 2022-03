Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Mom Lori Taylor prepares TikTok inspired Green Goddes salad, Tangulu

We got a “taste of TikTok” this morning with Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms!

She shared the fun and delicious recipes she found on the app for Green Goddess Salad and Tangulu (crunchy candied fruit).





The Green Goddess Salad recipe was inspired by this Baked By Melissa video.

For more information, visit theproducemoms.com.