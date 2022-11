Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Mom shares mashed potato ‘hacks’ for cleaning, peeling, cooking potatoes

Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with mashed potato hacks you should know, and one involves putting them in the dishwasher! She also shared a few recipes using pears including a vegan pear gravy and pear stuffing.

For more from The Produce Moms, click here.