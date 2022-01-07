Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Moms: 22 produce Items to Try in 2022, apple recipes for every meal

Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms joined us today to discuss a few of the items on her list of “22 Items to Try in 2022.”

She also showed recipes where you can incorporate apples into breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus more!









For more information visit:

theproducemoms.com/2022/01/01/22-must-try-produce-items-in-2022

Lunch: Apple + Celery Salad: crunchpak.com/recipes/apple-celery-and-endive-fall-salad

Dinner: Apple + Chicken Sausage Sheet Pan Dinner crunchpak.com/recipes/apple-chicken-sausage-sheet-pan-dinner