Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Moms: 22 produce Items to Try in 2022, apple recipes for every meal

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms joined us today to discuss a few of the items on her list of “22 Items to Try in 2022.”

She also showed recipes where you can incorporate apples into breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus more!

For more information visit:

theproducemoms.com/2022/01/01/22-must-try-produce-items-in-2022

Lunch: Apple + Celery Salad: crunchpak.com/recipes/apple-celery-and-endive-fall-salad

Dinner: Apple + Chicken Sausage Sheet Pan Dinner crunchpak.com/recipes/apple-chicken-sausage-sheet-pan-dinner

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Playoff Fan Central brings free family-friendly fun to Indiana Convention Center for CFP championship weekend

Life.Style.Live! /

Governors Workforce Cabinet director steps down

Inside INdiana Business /

Republicans renew push to drop Indiana’s handgun permit law

Indiana News /

Tips to keep your pets warm, safe during winter

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.