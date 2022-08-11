Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Moms: ‘Back 2 School with Blueberries, Back 2 Busy with Mushrooms’

The Produce Mom Lori Taylor is taking us Back 2 School with Blueberries and Back 2 Busy with Mushrooms Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” Here’s more from her:

Breakfast: Blueberry Baked Oatmeal – https://www.theproducemoms.com/blueberry-baked-oatmeal-recipe/

After School Snack: Lemon Fluff Phyllo Cups – https://www.northbayproduce.com/recipes/4-ingredient-lemon-fluff-phyllo-cups

Lunch/Dinner or Meal Prep: Berry Spinach Salad – https://www.northbayproduce.com/recipes/berry-spinach-salad

Make-ahead breakfast: Mushroom Egg Bites

Mushroom Kabobs for Grilling – https://www.montereymushrooms.com/how-to-kebab-with-mushrooms?hsCtaTracking=44b708b6-853d-40ef-861b-162a2048aea8%7Ccc742bf6-923b-4286-866d-2eead20b16d7

Vegan Mushroom Tacos – theproducemoms.com/mushroom-vegan-tacos

