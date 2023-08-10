The Produce Moms: Back-to-school breakfast and all things pink

Lori Taylor, the founder of The Produce Moms, brings a delightful and nutritious twist to the back-to-school season and celebrates everything pink, in a bid to make healthy eating exciting for kids. With her creative recipes and expert insights, she’s revolutionizing the way families approach breakfast, after-school snacks, and even dessert.

Starting with breakfast, Lori introduces us to the whimsical world of “Animal Oatmeal.” She teaches parents how to craft adorable oatmeal animals that entice kids to eat healthily while having fun. These cute creations are sure to make mornings more enjoyable and nutritious.

For after-school snacking, The Produce Moms offers a novel treat called “Radish Coins.” These roasted radish chips are a crunchy and flavorful alternative to traditional chips, providing kids with a wholesome snack that’s both delicious and visually appealing.

(WISH Photos)

Delving into the trend of all things pink, Lori presents the “Pink Beet Hummus.” This vibrant and nutritious dip not only captivates with its color but also entices the taste buds with its unique flavor. The recipe includes simple steps to create a visually stunning and delicious hummus that encourages kids to explore new flavors.

As the pink celebration continues, Lori shares the recipe for “Strawberry Cheesecake Cottage Cheese Ice Cream.” This innovative dessert offers a healthy twist on traditional ice cream, combining the creamy goodness of cottage cheese with the sweetness of strawberries and the indulgence of cheesecake.

Lastly, Lori demonstrates how to make “Deviled Strawberries,” turning a beloved summer fruit into an exquisite treat that’s perfect for any pink-themed celebration. These strawberries are stuffed with a delightful mixture that elevates their taste and presentation, making them a hit at parties or as an afternoon snack.

The Produce Moms’ creative recipes and engaging presentations exemplify how healthy eating can be both fun and delicious. Lori Taylor’s dedication to promoting nutritious choices for families, especially during back-to-school season and the trend of all things pink, showcases her commitment to making every meal an opportunity for kids to explore and enjoy wholesome foods.”