The Produce Moms mix Halloween magic with National Apple Month

Lori Taylor, the Founder/CEO of The Produce Moms, is bringing the Halloween spirit and the flavors of National Apple Month together!

On this special segment of “The Produce Moms,” Lori dives into the world of Halloween and apples with enthusiasm.

You can certainly tell she’s excited about Halloween!

In the first segment, she showcases spooky yet nutritious Halloween citrus ideas, including jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkin patches crafted from fresh fruits.

She also made an Orange Fizz Cocktail and a Candy Corn Parfait featuring fresh fruit.

In the second segment, Lori embraces National Apple Month with delectable recipes like Apple Pie Tacos, Caramel Apple Bites, and whimsical Caramel Apple Witches.

Get ready to be spellbound by these delicious treats that bridge the gap between Halloween excitement and apple adoration!