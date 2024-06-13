The Produce Moms share Father’s Day recipes

Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms recently showcased a variety of non-grilling recipes perfect for Father’s Day. The segment, aimed at offering fresh and healthy meal ideas, featured three unique dishes that are sure to please dads everywhere.

The first recipe highlighted was Sun Dried Tomatoes, a simple yet flavorful dish made in the oven. This recipe can be found on The Produce Moms’ Instagram page here.

Next, Taylor introduced Zucchini Pizza Bites, a healthier alternative to traditional pizza. These bites are made using an air fryer and are both cheesy and delicious. For the full recipe, visit The Produce Moms’ website or check out their Instagram post.

Pizza Rolls; Zucchini Pizza Bites; and Sundried Tomatoes. (WISH Photo/Dylan Hodges)

The final recipe in this segment was Homemade Pizza Rolls. These rolls are a fun twist on a classic snack, made with fresh ingredients and perfect for any Father’s Day celebration. The step-by-step guide is available here.

In the second segment, Taylor emphasized the versatility of walnuts in summer dishes. “Just add walnuts to elevate your meals with a crunchy texture and a boost of nutrition,” she said.

The first recipe in this segment was Avocado, Arugula, Tomato & Walnut Toast. This dish is a fresh and healthy option that combines creamy avocado with the crunch of walnuts. The full recipe can be found here.

Avocado, Arugula, Tomato & Walnut Toast . (WISH Photo/Dylan Hodges)

Next up was a Watermelon and Cucumber Salad with Walnuts, a refreshing and light salad perfect for hot summer days. For the recipe, visit The Produce Moms’ website here.

Watermelon and Cucumber Salad with Walnuts (WISH Photo/Dylan Hodges)

The final dish was Wet Walnuts for Ice Cream Topping, a sweet and crunchy addition to any dessert. The recipe is available here.

Wet Walnuts for Ice Cream Topping. (WISH Photo/Dylan Hodges)

Taylor’s segments provided a range of delicious and healthy recipes, perfect for celebrating Father’s Day and enjoying the summer season.