Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Moms share recipes for Artisan Lettuce Greek Salad, Strawberry Shortcake Donuts, more

We’re celebrating National Salad Month and National Strawberry Month with a variety of salad recipes from Lori Taylor, founder & CEO of The Produce Moms!

Artisan Lettuce Greek Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 Heads Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce

• 1⁄2 Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Sweet Italian Red Onion, thinly sliced

• 1 1/3 Cups Red or yellow teardrop tomatoes, halve

• 1 Cup Sliced cucumber

• 1 Bell pepper, cut into slices

• 1⁄2 Cup Pitted Kalamata olives, halved

• 1⁄4 Cup Crumbled feta cheese

• Salt & pepper, to taste

• Grilled pita bread, optional

For the Dressing:

• 1⁄4 Cup Red wine vinegar

• 1 1⁄2 tsp. Minced garlic

• 1 1⁄2 tsp. Fresh lemon juice

• 1 tsp. Dried oregano leaves

• 1⁄4 tsp. Salt

• 1⁄2 Cup Olive oil

Instructions:

1. Cut core end of lettuce heads to release leaves; cut leaves crosswise in half. Rinse and then

drain well.

2. Combine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives and sweet red onion in large salad bowl.

3. Combine vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, oregano and salt in bowl. Gradually whisk in oil until

blended. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Add vinaigrette, as desired, before serving; toss well.

5. Top with feta cheese.

6. Serve with pita bread and grilled chicken or beef skewers (optional).

Goat Cheese Walnut Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 Heads Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Baby Iceberg

• 1/2 Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Sweet Italian Red Onion, diced

• 1/3 cups bacon, cooked & crumbled

• 10 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 2 Hard-boiled eggs, chopped

• 1⁄4 cup blue cheese crumbles

• Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing to serve

Instructions:

Halve each head of Artisan Baby Iceberg and rinse then pat dry Plate the wedges on a serving platter or plate Top with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, eggs and red onion Add dressing of choice. Serve & enjoy!

Strawberry Graduation Appetizers

Ingredients:

Strawberries

Ghirardelli chocolate squares

Candy Eyes

Melting chocolate (dark and white)

Food coloring for tassel







The below recipes can be found on The Produce Moms website:

Classic Blue Cheese Wedge Salad Recipe

Strawberry Fig Pinwheels Recipe

Strawberry Shortcake Donut Inspired by this recipe

For more information, visit:

TheProduceMoms.com

Facebook.com/TheProduceMoms