The Produce Moms share recipes for Artisan Lettuce Greek Salad, Strawberry Shortcake Donuts, more

We’re celebrating National Salad Month and National Strawberry Month with a variety of salad recipes from Lori Taylor, founder & CEO of The Produce Moms!
Artisan Lettuce Greek Salad
Ingredients:
• 2 Heads Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce
• 1⁄2 Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Sweet Italian Red Onion, thinly sliced
• 1 1/3 Cups Red or yellow teardrop tomatoes, halve
• 1 Cup Sliced cucumber
• 1 Bell pepper, cut into slices
• 1⁄2 Cup Pitted Kalamata olives, halved
• 1⁄4 Cup Crumbled feta cheese
• Salt & pepper, to taste
• Grilled pita bread, optional
For the Dressing:
• 1⁄4 Cup Red wine vinegar
• 1 1⁄2 tsp. Minced garlic
• 1 1⁄2 tsp. Fresh lemon juice
• 1 tsp. Dried oregano leaves
• 1⁄4 tsp. Salt
• 1⁄2 Cup Olive oil
Instructions:
1. Cut core end of lettuce heads to release leaves; cut leaves crosswise in half. Rinse and then
drain well.
2. Combine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives and sweet red onion in large salad bowl.
3. Combine vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, oregano and salt in bowl. Gradually whisk in oil until
blended. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Add vinaigrette, as desired, before serving; toss well.
5. Top with feta cheese.
6. Serve with pita bread and grilled chicken or beef skewers (optional).
Goat Cheese Walnut Salad
Ingredients:
• 2 Heads Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Baby Iceberg
• 1/2 Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Sweet Italian Red Onion, diced
• 1/3 cups bacon, cooked & crumbled
• 10 cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 Hard-boiled eggs, chopped
• 1⁄4 cup blue cheese crumbles
• Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing to serve
Instructions:
- Halve each head of Artisan Baby Iceberg and rinse then pat dry
- Plate the wedges on a serving platter or plate
- Top with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, eggs and red onion
- Add dressing of choice.
- Serve & enjoy!
Strawberry Graduation Appetizers
Ingredients:
- Strawberries
- Ghirardelli chocolate squares
- Candy Eyes
- Melting chocolate (dark and white)
- Food coloring for tassel
