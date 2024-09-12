The Produce Moms: Tailgating recipes and DIY Starbucks

Lori Taylor, CEO of “The Produce Moms” made a few tailgate favorites this morning, along with some Starbucks-inspired treats! Want to learn how you can make these goodies at home? Take a look at the full interview above!

Segment One: DYI Starbucks Copycats

Egg Bites (publishing Wednesday)

DIY Pumpkin Spice Creamer – https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChkbsZ-lfwu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Segment Two: Tailgating w/ Fall Flavors

How to Microwave Spaghetti Squash – https://www.theproducemoms.com/how-to-microwave-spaghetti-squash-recipes/

Field of Guacamole – https://www.theproducemoms.com/field-of-guacamole/

Sweet Potato Wrapped in Bacon – https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8XaYPmv-j-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==