The Rojas Roofing story

Rojas Roofing, a Noblesville-based roofing company, has built a lasting reputation of reliable, quality roofing backed by a 15-year labor warranty. Founded by two brothers with years of hands-on roofing experience, Rojas Roofing prides itself on its attention to detail and customer service. Rojas Roofing has a team of seasoned professionals, who take each project seriously and provide well-researched solutions to common roofing problems.

Customers often comment on the great team atmosphere, seamless process, and friendly customer service. Rojas Roofing’s mission is to bring trust to the roofing industry and build confidence in their customers. By selling with transparency and keeping their commitment to excellence, Rojas Roofing is changing the roofing game, one house at a time.