The Science Guy: Getting gassy with Rick Crosslin

Join us for an exciting episode featuring scientist, Rick Crosslin, who serves as the Scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township.

This Wednesday, Rick is set to educate with a lineup dedicated entirely to the intriguing world of gases.

Get ready to delve into a mesmerizing journey through both the exotic and familiar gases, promising strange noises, vivid color displays, and perhaps a few thrilling surprises along the way.

Rick will be experimenting with a variety of gases, including the ever-fascinating hydrogen, the uplifting helium, the life-sustaining oxygen, and a very special guest – Sulfur Hexafluoride, a gas five times denser than the air we breathe.

Prepare to witness mesmerizing demonstrations and experiments, including the ignition and exploration of the unique properties of SF6. It’s a show that promises to leave you both informed and entertained as we unlock the secrets of these elemental wonders.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary adventure into the world of gases with Science Guy Rick Crosslin.