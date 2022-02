Life.Style.Live!

The secrets behind Veal’s Ice Tree on Indy’s southeast side

The Veal Ice Tree is a seasonal Indiana attraction and family tradition that started in the winter of 1961 and continues today!

The massive icy sculpture is created every year with nearby pond water.

The awesome beauty and grandeur of the Ice Tree is impossible to describe, and you must experience it in person!

It’s located at 6445 Mimosa Lane Indianapolis, IN 46259.