The Shops at Perry Crossing present ‘Cocoa Crawl’

The Cocoa Crawl at Shop Perry Crossing promises an enjoyable and interactive experience for shopping center visitors.

Offering a diverse array of chocolate-themed treats, this self-guided adventure takes participants on a delightful journey through various retailers within the shopping center.

Guests have the freedom to select their preferred treats from specific locations or immerse themselves fully in the experience by indulging in every offering the Cocoa Crawl has to offer.

As participants traverse through the center, they are encouraged to share their sweet discoveries by tagging @ShopPerryCrossing on social media, showcasing their delectable finds and contributing to the communal excitement surrounding this delectable escapade.