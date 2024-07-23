The Tobias Theater presents ‘The Sugarman’ a story of Sugar Ray Seales

The Tobias Theater: The Sugarman: The Story of Sugar Ray Seales

“The Sugarman” is a short film available to watch virtually from July 23 to July 28 at www.IndyShorts.org as part of the Indiana Spotlight 2 Program.

This film tells the inspiring story of Olympic Gold Medalist boxer Sugar Ray Seales, who faces a devastating challenge when he loses his eyesight and career.

The film follows his journey of hope and determination as he finds a surgeon who gives him one last shot at regaining his vision.

The Indiana connection is strong in this film. Dr. John Abrams, a local eye doctor and surgeon, plays a crucial role in the story.

The filmmaker, Michael Husain, is also from the Indy area, adding a personal touch to this powerful narrative.

The 7th Annual Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival, powered by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, kicks off today and runs through July 28.

This festival showcases 206 short films curated into 34 themed programs, including Indiana Spotlight, Romance, and Horror.

More than 250 filmmakers are in town for Q&A sessions following the screenings at Living Room Theaters and Newfields.

For those interested in seeing “The Sugarman,” the film is part of the Indiana Spotlight 2 program. The virtual screening dates are from July 23 to July 28.

While the screening on Tuesday, July 23, is sold out, tickets are still available for the screening on Sunday, July 28, at The Tobias Theater at Newfields.

This festival is a significant event, highlighting 17 Indiana Spotlight films, showcasing the work of Hoosier filmmakers and stories about Indiana. Greg Sorvig, the Heartland Film Artistic Director, can provide more information.

To watch “The Sugarman” and other incredible short films, visit www.IndyShorts.org and purchase your tickets today.