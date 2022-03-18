Life.Style.Live!

The Toy Guy shares Easter toy ideas, more

Easter is next month, and parents are going to be looking to make the celebration special for their kid(s) and that means toys!

Chris Byrne, AKA The Toy Guy®, can help them make the celebration great with some cool, new toys!

Consumer spending for holidays has been up, and the National Retail Federation just reported Valentine’s Day spending alone is up $2 billion over 2021. What that means is that in addition to candy in the basket, the toy beside the basket will add to the fun!

VTech Turn & Learn Ferris Wheel (VTech)

Age: 6+ Months

MSRP: $15.99

House Monsters (LUKI Lab)

Age: 3+

MSRP: $17.99

Mrs. Wordsmith Storyteller’s Word a Day

Ages: 7-11 years

MSRP: $25.00

Mrs Wordsmith Blah Blah Blah Card Game

Ages 5-7 years

MSRP: $30.00

The Original EggMazing Egg Decorator (Hey Buddy Hey Pal)

Age: 3+

MSRP: $27.99

Little Live Pets Chameleon (Moose Toys)

Age: 4-8 years

MSRP: $15.99

For more information, visit thetoyguy.com/springtime-is-play-time.