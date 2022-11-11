Life.Style.Live!

The Toy Guy shares hot, affordable toys for 2022 holiday season

Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a look at toys the young people in your life will be sure to love and how you can find the best deals on them!

LEGO City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop (The LEGO Group)

Ages 7+

MSRP $69.99

CoComelon Boo Boo JJ and CoComelon My Friend Cody (Jazwares)

Ages 2+

MSRP $21.99 – $34.99

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball (Moose Toys)

Ages 5+

MSRP $84.99

Pixobitz Studio (Spin Master)

Ages 6+

MSRP $29.99

That Girl Lay Lay Singing Doll (Just Play)

Ages 3+

MSRP $20.99

PLAYMOBIL Wiltopia Animal Care Station (PLAYMOBIL)

Ages 4-10

MSRP $109.99

Wordle The Party Game (Hasbro, Inc. and New York Times Games)

Ages 14+

MSRP $19.99

ZipLinx Hi-Fly Set (Blip Toys)

Ages 6+

MSRP $19.99

Squishmallows

Ages 4+

MSRP $9.99

For more information, click here.