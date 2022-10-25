Life.Style.Live!

‘The Toys that Built America’ returns for season two on History Channel

“The Toys That Built America” returns for a second season to continue chronicling the untold stories and rivalries that gave rise to the modern toy industry.

Premiering Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET on the “History Channel,” the eight-episode season turns the lens on an exciting new selection of bold visionaries including video game pioneer Nolan Bushnell, toy innovator Marvin Glass and many other creators behind history’s biggest-selling games, puzzles, dolls and action figures as they build billion-dollar empires against the backdrop of a changing world in the 20th century.

Each one-hour episode is packed with nostalgic products, surprising historical connections, gripping dramatic tales, incredible technological breakthroughs and a treasure trove of unexpected facts.

Featured in the series is toy & pop culture expert Jordan Hembrough, who traveled the world in search of the most elusive toys as host of the hit series Toy Hunter. Jordan was inducted into the prestigious Toy Hall of Fame, an honor he shares with icons such as Stan Lee, Hulk Hogan, Hasbro Toys and Lego Inc.

He joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some of the stories about the nation’s most beloved classic toys and discuss the season’s hottest, most in-demand toys as we approach the start of the holiday shopping season.

