The Trouble Notes bring high-energy folk music to Northwest Indiana

The Trouble Notes, an internationally acclaimed band known for their vibrant world folk music, is set to perform in Northwest Indiana as part of their current tour. Founded in 2013 by violinist Bennet Cervin, the group has become renowned for its dynamic performances and cross-cultural storytelling.

Cervin, originally from Northwest Indiana, shared the band’s origin story. “I started the group in New York City while working in finance. I quit my job, bought a one-way ticket to Europe, and never came back,” he said. “It’s been an adventure ever since.” While Cervin grew up in the Midwest, his bandmates Florian and Jules bring international perspectives, reflecting the group’s global reach.

The Trouble Notes’ music draws from folk traditions around the world, focusing on storytelling and connection. “Folk music was always about making people gather at a grassroots level, sharing stories, and building community,” Cervin explained. The band incorporates elements from diverse cultures, weaving them into their performances. “We’ve visited so many communities internationally, taking little pieces and archetypes from each one to shape our music.”

The tour includes performances in Cervin’s hometown of Munster, Indiana, at Theatre at the Center, and in Chicago at Martyrs’. “It’s a matinee, all-ages show,” Cervin said of the Chicago performance. “Bring your kids if you want.”

In addition to performing, The Trouble Notes are raising funds for SOS Children’s Villages, a Germany-based organization supporting children affected by the war in Ukraine. Through their “More Violins, Less Violence” T-shirt campaign, the band has raised over €7,500. “If you can’t make it to a show, you can visit moreviolencelessviolence.com to support the cause,” Servin said.

The Trouble Notes continue to build bridges between cultures through their music and initiatives, offering audiences a unique blend of entertainment and connection. Their upcoming performances promise a high-energy celebration of music and storytelling.