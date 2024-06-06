The Villages of Indiana Garden Soiree 2024

The Villages of Indiana is excited to announce its 3rd annual Garden Soiree, a perfect summer fundraising event.

The soiree will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the beautifully renovated former Indy Taxicab Company headquarters, located at 1520 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis. This event is open house style, casual, and fun.

Shannon Schumacher, President and CEO, of The Villages of Indiana, and Krista Hays, Director of Community Engagement and Marketing, of The Villages of Indiana, joined us on the show to talk all about it!

The Villages team will bring florals and Hard Truth Liquor props to showcase some of the event’s highlights.

Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors and floral-themed outfits. Shannon and Krista will be dressed in floral attire to match the event’s theme.

The Villages of Indiana operates statewide, locating, training, and supporting foster parents 24/7. They also offer adoption services and various support programs, such as Healthy Families Indiana. This makes the event relevant to anyone interested in supporting child welfare services across Indiana.

The Villages of Indiana is a statewide organization dedicated to supporting foster and adoptive families. With 16 offices across the state, their professional team offers comprehensive services to ensure the well-being and stability of children and families in need.

All proceeds from the Garden Soiree support The Villages of Indiana. This organization works in partnership with the Indiana Department of Child Services to provide essential services.

Don’t miss the Garden Soiree on June 22! Enjoy a beautiful garden, floral demonstrations, interactive art, live music, and delicious food and drinks, all while supporting a great cause. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Garden Soiree.

Event Details: