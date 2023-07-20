The Villages of Indiana to host ‘Garden Soiree’ fundraiser

We are excited to have two special guests: Krista Hays from The Villages of Indiana and Paula Shoultz, The Archivist, specializing in floral arrangements. Krista will be discussing the upcoming Garden Soiree event, which serves as a fundraiser for The Villages of Indiana. She will provide insights into the organization’s mission of supporting foster youth and families throughout the state. Meanwhile, Paula will be showcasing her talent in floral arrangements during the Garden Soiree, and her demonstration will be featured in the studio alongside Krista’s interview.

The Villages of Indiana is a statewide organization dedicated to locating, training, and supporting foster parents 24/7. They also provide adoption services and wrap-around support programs like Healthy Families Indiana. The Garden Soiree, held at the former Indy Taxicab Company, now a beautifully transformed residence, promises an interactive and engaging experience for attendees.

Activities include floral arrangement demonstrations by Paula Shoultz, a performance by the Herron High School Jazz band, a signature gin drink, and a seek-and-find mural painted by local artist Blice Edwards. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting The Villages of Indiana’s foster program and wrap-around services.