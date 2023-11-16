The Vogue Theatre: Passion At The Vogue

Get ready to relive the glamour and excitement of the iconic Studio 54 era at “Passion at the Vogue,” the much-anticipated reunion and party taking place this Sunday, November 19th, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vogue.

We’re happy to have GENO Shelton, the promoter behind this spectacular event, and John Clayton, the show producer, here with us.

This event is not just about a fantastic night out; it’s also about giving back to the community, as partial proceeds will benefit the Mosel Sanders Foundation.

Tickets are available at the Vogue, Al’s Modern Clothing and Shoes in Castleton, and on djgeno.net.