The Walker Theatre: Charlie Parker’s Yardbird

Diversity lies at the core of Indy Opera’s mission, exemplified by its commitment to showcasing inclusive music, operas, and programming.

While opera is often associated with Europe and the Caucasian, male European tradition, Indy Opera challenges this narrative by spotlighting operas written by people of color, sharing new tales from diverse perspectives, and depicting stories of Black life in the United States and beyond.

An upcoming event, Charlie Parker’s Yardbird, scheduled for March 16, 2024, at 7 p.m. at The Madame Walker Theater, embodies this ethos.

Through this 90-minute opera composed by Daniel Schnyder, with a libretto by the late playwright Bridgette A. Wimberly, audiences will witness a poignant portrayal of the iconic jazzman, Charlie Parker.

The opera delves into Parker’s tumultuous journey to redemption amidst the music, drug crisis, and racial inequality of 1950s America.

Indy Opera invites patrons to experience this compelling narrative, encapsulating the essence of music, drama, and cultural significance.