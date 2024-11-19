Theo Rutherford shares festive tips for memorable holiday pairings and cocktails

Theo Rutherford, a drinks expert and brand educator for Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits, is offering fresh ideas to elevate holiday celebrations with a twist on classic traditions. From innovative pairings to creative cocktail presentations, Rutherford’s tips are designed to impress guests and enhance the festive season.

Rutherford emphasizes that adding a fresh spin to traditional holiday staples can make a big impact. “This year is about spicing it up,” he explains. Whether it’s incorporating spices into dishes like cranberry sauce or creating unexpected treats like an upside-down tart, these little surprises can leave a lasting impression.

For those looking to host memorable gatherings, Rutherford suggests starting with a celebratory pop. “A bottle of bubbles is always the best way to kick things off,” he says. Josh Prosecco, with its light, effervescent notes and a touch of fruit, pairs perfectly with appetizers like trendy pasta chips or tarts. It sets a cheerful tone for any holiday event.

When it comes to pairing wine with the main holiday meal, Rutherford recommends Colleen Pinot Noir. “It’s smooth and velvety with just enough fruit to complement dishes like cranberry sauce,” he notes. The wine’s acidity balances bold flavors, making it a versatile choice for any table.

Rutherford also shares a lesser-known holiday tip: pairing spirits with food. For example, Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila pairs wonderfully with a tahini-baked ham, offering a unique twist on the traditional centerpiece. And for those seeking a trendy touch, he suggests starting or ending meals with an espresso martini featuring Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila and Cantera Negra Café.

To leave a lasting impression, Rutherford recommends incorporating a bit of flair into cocktail service. “Smoking cocktails is a simple way to wow guests,” he explains. Whether using a Bibb and Tucker Double Char Old Fashioned or a unique variation like the Steam Engine, the addition of smoke adds texture and a dramatic presentation that’s sure to captivate guests.

For more details on wines and spirits to enhance holiday hosting, visit DeutschFamily.com.

SPONSORED BY DEUTSCH FAMILY WINE & SPIRITS.