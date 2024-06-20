Third Annual Arts, Kulture, and Appetizers Event in Fishers, Indiana

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Chi Chi Omega Chapter and the Indianapolis Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi® Fraternity, Incorporated announce the Third Annual Arts, Kulture, and Appetizers event on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 6:00 PM at Hub and Spoke, 8100 E 106th Street in Fishers, Indiana.

This event celebrates art, culture, and culinary delights, featuring 20 premier artists and 15 Black-owned businesses. Attendees will enjoy live art demonstrations, engaging conversations with artists, a variety of food from local Black-owned businesses, live music performances, and DJ experiences.

Rochelle Leavell, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., stated, “This event showcases the power of art and culture to enrich our community.” Keith A. Young, Polemarch of the Indianapolis Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, added, “We aim to create a space where creativity flourishes, businesses thrive, and communities come together.”

Attendees can purchase artwork directly from the artists, taking home a piece of the vibrant cultural experience.

The public is invited to join on June 22nd at Hub and Spoke in Fishers for an evening of art, culture, food, music, and DJ experiences. This is a free, ticketed event.