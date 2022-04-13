Life.Style.Live!

‘Thirteen and Thriving: A Season of Growth’ fundraiser to benefit Bev Hartig Huntington’s Disease Foundation

“Thirteen and Thriving: A Season of Growth” is what the Bev Hartig Huntington’s Disease Foundation is calling this year’s thirteenth annual fundraiser, and you can help them raise money for this great cause.

Natalie Zaun, volunteer committee member with the Bev Hartig Huntington’s Disease Foundation, joined us Wednesday to share what you need to know about the foundation, how it got its starts, its mission and more.

The upcoming fundraiser is happening on Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

They are also partnering with mixologist Brett Butler of Alcomy LLC. who is helping provide the VIP Experience for the evening and his services will be included as an auction item.

The foundation is named after a local resident of Fishers who has been battling this disease for the last few decades. As she has entered palliative care as of recent, our efforts to continue to raise money for research have only proven stronger.

For more information, visit bevhartighuntingtonsdisease.com.