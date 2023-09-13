This caramel apple bar is the perfect DIY dessert

Registered dietitian, chef, and cookbook author Michelle Dudash joined “Life.Style.Live!” with the ultimate dessert snack: a caramel apple bar!

We are amid apple season, and what better way to celebrate than with Michelle’s Caramel Apple Bar with all the Fixings. It’s delicious fun for the whole family!

For a nutty twist powered by protein you can make pistachio butter for dipping. Pistachio butter is so easy to make with the help of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Lightly Salted.

Simply place 3 cups pistachios, 1 teaspoon coconut oil, and 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin spice or cinnamon in a good blender, like a Vitamix, Nutribullet, or food processor. Blend for 2-3 minutes, starting on low and work up to high speed. Use the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades.

For a chocolatey taste, add 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips.

Add caramels directly to jars to melt, as well as chocolate chips for a chocolate dipping sauce. Cover jars loosely with lids. Place jars in the slow cooker and then fill a slow cooker bowl with an inch or two of water. Cover slow cooker and heat on warm for 1 hour. Stir each jar.

Slice the apples and set out wooden skewers and your favorite sprinkles!

Ingredients: