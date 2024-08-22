Search
‘This Side Up’ band celebrates its first year

LSL SIDE UP PERFORMANCE

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

This Side Up came in to chat about their music and to celebrate their first anniversary.

They did two songs during the show, “Moonlight” which played for 3 minutes, and the other, “Missing Details,” which played for 3 minutes and 28 seconds.

They shared some cool facts during the interview. All of their guitarists are left-handed. That includes how it affects their playing style and what makes it special.

What drew fans to them, too, is a subject that the band discussed—things besides their music. They think it’s the songs and the connection they make with their audience that keep them coming.

Having just hit their one-year mark as a band, they were excited to share their plans for celebrating this milestone.

They kind of hinted at some fun, exciting stuff to come but kept some a surprise. You can find the band, keep up to date with them, and see more of their work on their Instagram: This Side Up.

