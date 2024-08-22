‘This Side Up’ band celebrates its first year

This Side Up came in to chat about their music and to celebrate their first anniversary.

They did two songs during the show, “Moonlight” which played for 3 minutes, and the other, “Missing Details,” which played for 3 minutes and 28 seconds.

They shared some cool facts during the interview. All of their guitarists are left-handed. That includes how it affects their playing style and what makes it special.

What drew fans to them, too, is a subject that the band discussed—things besides their music. They think it’s the songs and the connection they make with their audience that keep them coming.

Having just hit their one-year mark as a band, they were excited to share their plans for celebrating this milestone.

They kind of hinted at some fun, exciting stuff to come but kept some a surprise. You can find the band, keep up to date with them, and see more of their work on their Instagram: This Side Up.