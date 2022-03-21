Life.Style.Live!

Three of Cups Wellness hosts yoga event honoring Sping Equinox

Three of Cups Wellness is a brand consisting of two yoga teachers who also have a passion for hosting unique events, reading tarot cards, making art and connecting with the community.

Their latest event features two of their favorite things, yoga and plants. This is in honor of Ostara, the spring equinox. It’s happening at Tinker House Events with the Resprout!

Allison Albaugh and Emily Figley, owners of Three of Cups Wellness joined us Monday to share what people can expect from today’s event.

They say guests should bring their own mat, dress comfy and they will share a yoga flow made for welcoming this season of growth, change and rebirth.

Your ticket includes a baby plant to take home, and there will be lots of other awesome houseplants to shop, as well as some homemade goods made by them! The beautiful Tinker House Bar will open after yoga.

Tinker House Events is located at 1101 East 16th Street Indianapolis, IN 46202. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Three of Cups Wellness hosts unique yoga-centric events, public or private, and they thrive when collaborating with other local creatives. Aside from hosting events we also hold online yoga classes via zoom. Schedules for both can be found on their website. “Three of Cups” is actually a tarot card representing community, celebration, and creativity!

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/ritual-ostara-spring-equinox-tickets-291379232127?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For more information visit:

threeofcupswellness.com

Instagram: @threeofcups_wellness