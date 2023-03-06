Three tech products that can make your life easier

New technology continues to make life easier, and Stephanie Humphrey recently shared some new products that are changing the way people live!

She discussed tech products that can help students succeed and other solutions that can help families manage their finances.

Slickdeals is a community of 12 million real people working together to save, it is all about shoppers helping shoppers. The very best deals are vetted from favorite retailers so anyone can find everything from laptops to cameras and know they are getting the best product at the best price.

Adobe Express is a free web and mobile-based app with easy-to-use tools and templates to help college students and educators faculty take classroom projects from good to great, from posters to portfolios, and much more.

With the Affirm app, you can pay over time pretty much anywhere online or in-store without late or hidden fees. Whether buying headphones or a gaming console, it is a smart way keep purchases in budget.

This segment is sponsored by Slickdeals, Adobe Express, and Affirm.