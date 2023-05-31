Three things to get your garden ready for June!

Carrie Petty, a renowned Master Gardener, graced the camera as a delightful guest.

With a wealth of knowledge and expertise, she shared valuable insights on how to prepare our gardens for the upcoming month of June.

As nature’s palette begins to blossom, Carrie emphasized three essential tasks to bring our gardens into shape.

This week presents a perfect opportunity to embark on these endeavors.

Whether it’s pruning unruly branches, meticulously weeding the flower beds, or enriching the soil with nutrient-rich compost, these efforts will yield a flourishing and vibrant garden, ready to embrace the bountiful days of June.