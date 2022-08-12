Life.Style.Live!

Thrival Connect organization provides free mental health services to community, hosting open house Friday

Thrival Connect is Thrival Academy’s newest mental health initiative, that focuses on providing free mental health services to the community!

Thrival, who is traditionally known as a school for healing and mental wellness, is now expanding that theme beyond the walls of the school and into the community and the families of the students we serve.

Pop into their Open House Day on Friday, August 12 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. to learn more about the services Thrival Connect has to bring to the Far Eastside, including free grief support, free yoga, free therapy and a free after school program! Food will be included as well.

