Life.Style.Live!

Thrival Indy Academy to host Indy Juneteenth kickoff celebration

A Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration is coming to Thrival Academy, a purpose driven school focused on building tomorrow’s leaders.

Courtney Senousy-McClung, director of business operations and development, and Brandon Arnold, director of school operations, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what sets their school apart from others and how the students have come together to host a big community event in honor of Juneteenth.

Their student council is hosting a Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration on Friday, June 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 4825 N. Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226.

The event will include carnival games, prizes, raffles, wellness activities, food, music and entertainment. There will also be a donation project where we will directly give back to the community.

Several community organizations will also be there to provide education resources, hygiene packages, free haircuts and live entertainment.

For more information, click here.