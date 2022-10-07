Life.Style.Live!

‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’ musical on stage at Indianapolis’s Phoenix Theatre

They are rising stars who have performed in dozens of productions in Indianapolis and throughout the country, and now, they’re taking on a musical called, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

It runs at the Phoenix Theatre until October 30. Ticket prices begin at $15.

Patrick Dinnsen, who plays Jon, and Gabriela Gomez, who plays Susan, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show.

“Tick, Tick… BOOM!” is by Jonathan Larson, the creator of “Rent.” The production features two native Hoosiers who now perform in New York, who are returning home to star in this show (they also are engaged to be married). Tick, Tick …BOOM! tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon, who lives in New York City in 1990. Jon is worried he made the wrong career choice to be part of the performing arts; the audience follows Jon’s journey as he decides what to do with the time he’s given. The musical has been produced several times off-Broadway and had a Netflix film adaptation that was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starred Andrew Garfield.

The upcoming Phoenix Theatre production will be directed by Emily Ristine Holloway and stars Eddie Dean as Michael, Gabriela Gomez as Susan, and Patrick Dinnsen as Jon. All three rising stars have performed in dozens of productions in Indianapolis and throughout the country.

The Phoenix Theatre is a 39-year-old, not-for-profit theatre company focused on producing new & contemporary theatre. We’re always different, always unique.

