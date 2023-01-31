Life.Style.Live!

Tickets to The Indianapolis Zoo ‘Zoobilation’ go on sale tomorrow!

Cody Mattox, PR Specialist for the Indianapolis Zoo, visited “Life.Style.Live!” with a big announcement about this year’s Zoobilation, the Indianapolis Zoo’s most anticipated event of the year. Each year this event helps provide support for the Zoo and their worldwide conservation mission.

This year’s Zoobilation theme is “Wild Encounter,” which ties into the opening of the zoo’s new entrance. Tickets for Zoobilation go on sale on February 1 and they go very quickly!

Zoobilation is on June 9 from 7pm – 12am. The Indianapolis Zoo protects nature and inspires people to care for our world. Located in White River State Park downtown, the Indianapolis Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the American Alliance of Museums as a zoo, aquarium and botanical garden.