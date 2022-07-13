Life.Style.Live!

TikTok star Pinky Patel to perform at Helium Comedy Club tonight

She’s already a huge TikTok star, and now comedian Pinky Patel is taking her comedy skills to the stage!

Patel joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her thriving career and upcoming show.

You can see her performing at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis on Wednesday, July 13 at 7:15 p.m.

Originally from Illinois, Pinky Patel is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian and personality with a fan base of over 5 million.

She is best known for her hilarious commentary and viral videos from her glam cave that have garnered over 64.5 million likes on TikTok. You can catch Pinky in a city near you on her much anticipated, “Hello My Priends Tour.”

To purchase tickets, click here.