Tindley Accelerated Schools celebrates 20th anniversary

Dr. Jonathan Harris, Network President of Tindley Accelerated Schools, collaborated with Dr. Alan Smith and Dr. Ashley Ushi to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Tindley Accelerated Schools in Indianapolis.

Tindley Accelerated Schools stands out because they are a public charter network of schools supporting several districts all over Indianapolis and the surrounding counties.

It is free—almost 1,000 scholars from kindergarten to 12th—two schools for elementary and a middle/high school.

Tindley is focused on giving a solid education to every student.

It was one of the first Early College high schools in Indiana; what makes it so nice is that students can earn college credits before graduation.

Tindley believes every scholar should get a shot at college, and they’ll do everything in their power to support each student based on where they’re at academically and help them hit their goals.

So, the last 20 years are really where Tindley Accelerated Schools have made a difference in Indianapolis.

They have graduated over 550 students since opening in 2024, and they’ve all been admitted to four-year universities before graduating high school.

Tindley Accelerated Schools is committed to educating and setting up students for success.

Celebrating two decades of accolades, Dr. Harris, Dr. Smith, and Dr. Ushi are excitedy to provide first-class education to the next cohort of scholars in Indianapolis. Take a look at the full interview above for more information!