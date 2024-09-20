Tinker Street featured at Indianapolis Monthly’s Best Restaurants event

Andrea Ratcliff, Editor-in-Chief of Indianapolis Monthly, and Executive Chef Tyler Shortt from Tinker Street joined us to discuss the much-anticipated Indianapolis Monthly’s Best Restaurants event. On Monday, September 23 at The Stutz, this event celebrates the top dining spots in Indianapolis.

Chef Shortt gave viewers a sneak peek by cooking live on set, showcasing some flavorful dishes attendees can expect. He also highlighted Tinker Street’s focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and its cozy urban cottage atmosphere, where both plant-based and meat-centric dishes shine.

Andrea Ratcliff shared how the Best Restaurants event is a must for Indy-area food lovers. Guests can enjoy unlimited samples from newly named top restaurants, featured in the magazine’s September issue. Participating restaurants include Bluebeard, Julieta Taco Shop, and many more, offering a diverse array of tastes.

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP options providing early access. For more information, visit indianapolismonthly.com/bestrestaurants.