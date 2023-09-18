Tinker Street named to Indy Monthly’s Top 25 restaurants

Indianapolis Monthly’s eagerly anticipated Best Restaurants event is just around the corner!

It’s happening in just one week on September 25!

This by-the-bite tasting experience celebrates the finest restaurants and chefs in the Circle City.

Joining us today is Executive Chef Tyler Shortt from Tinker Street and Andrea Ratcliff, the Editor-in-Chief of Indy Monthly, with us today to share all the exciting details.

Tinker Street, located on 16th Street between Herron-Morton Place and the Old Northside, offers an array of fresh, full-flavored dishes in a cozy urban cottage setting.

Whether on a plant-based diet, vegetarian, vegan, or a carnivore at heart, there’s something here for everyone.

Tinker Street, which pays homage to the original name of 16th Street, has been a hit since its establishment in 2014.

Shortt crafts seasonal specials that allow the flavors of local ingredients to shine.

At Indy Monthly’s Best Restaurants event, happening at The Stutz, you’ll have the chance to enjoy unlimited small plate tastes from top Indy restaurants, including Tinker Street.

Hurry, tickets are selling fast, with general admission at $50 and VIP tickets at $75, and both are nearly sold out! Don’t miss this opportunity to experience some of Indy’s best cuisine.