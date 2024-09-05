Tips and tricks for healthy aging

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, a well-known concierge physician and star of Bravo TV’s Married to Medicine, is spreading the message of healthy aging as part of National Healthy Aging Month, recognized every September.

Staying healthy as we age requires focusing on prevention and making small, positive lifestyle changes.

Growing older can bring challenges, but Dr. Contessa believes that a positive outlook and daily habits like exercise, a balanced diet, and enough rest can make a big difference.

As the number of Americans over the age of 65 continues to rise, from 58 million today to a projected 82 million by 2050, maintaining health becomes even more important.

She joined us to share simple tips for thriving at any age. Her advice includes using essential vitamins and supplements, eating nutrient-rich superfoods, and staying active by walking, jogging, or biking.

She also encourages people to stay engaged with their communities, joining social and civic groups to keep both the mind and body healthy.

For those looking to age gracefully, Dr. Contessa’s message is clear: focus on prevention, take care of your body, and stay connected with others for a happier, healthier life.